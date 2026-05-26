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Mapping AI’s Hidden Impact
In my conversation with James Corbett, we highlighted the AI data center map I created, exposing water and power risks.
3 hrs ago
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Take Back Our Tech
10
3
2:58
The Power of Saying No
I recently talked about habits with Web3 Privacy Academy.
May 25
•
Take Back Our Tech
19
2
2
0:32
Decentralized Social Media - Nostr
Here's how to get started with Nostr
May 22
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Take Back Our Tech
18
2
4
13:36
God Save the Digital ID (U.K)
Despite massive backlast to the U.K Digital ID program, the King and current administation are marching forwards.
May 21
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Take Back Our Tech
12
4
5
3:33
ReCaptcha Hypocrisy
Ever think internet captchas could get more annoying?
May 20
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Take Back Our Tech
18
4
6
5:15
KYC for Your Phone?
In 7 days, anonymous phones may as well be dead.
May 19
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Take Back Our Tech
20
3
7
5:17
#TBOT 23: KYC for Your Phone, New ReCAPTCHA, UK Digital ID, Decentralized Social Media - NOSTR
Your weekly tech update!
May 19
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Take Back Our Tech
34
10
5
28:23
How To Opt Out of the Digital Prison - Hakeem Anwar | Ep. 137
Hakeem Anwar is a software engineer with over 20 years in tech, and the founder and CEO of Above Phone, a conscious technology company building open…
Published on You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson
•
May 16
1:18:32
🌐 A Community-Owned Future
In my interview with Web3 Privacy Academy, I laid out what I actually want to see going forward…
May 12
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Take Back Our Tech
11
2
4
1:04
From Surveillance to Thought Control: Time to Reclaim Your Tech
I talked with Jon from Business Reform about where we are heading.
May 11
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Take Back Our Tech
12
4
1
6:41
🌱 Build In-Person Networks
I was just talking with Web3 Privacy Academy about how your network is everything right now.
May 7
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Take Back Our Tech
15
3
0:58
Why Memory Exploits Cause So Many Vulnerabilities
Most phone vulnerabilities stem from memory exploits.
May 6
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Take Back Our Tech
6
1
3:16
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