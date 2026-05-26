Take Back Our Tech

Take Back Our Tech

Home
Podcast
#TBOT Show
Above Webinar Clips
Above in the World
About
Mapping AI’s Hidden Impact
In my conversation with James Corbett, we highlighted the AI data center map I created, exposing water and power risks.
  Take Back Our Tech
2:58
The Power of Saying No
I recently talked about habits with Web3 Privacy Academy.
  Take Back Our Tech
0:32
Decentralized Social Media - Nostr
Here's how to get started with Nostr
  Take Back Our Tech
13:36
God Save the Digital ID (U.K)
Despite massive backlast to the U.K Digital ID program, the King and current administation are marching forwards.
  Take Back Our Tech
3:33
ReCaptcha Hypocrisy
Ever think internet captchas could get more annoying?
  Take Back Our Tech
5:15
KYC for Your Phone?
In 7 days, anonymous phones may as well be dead.
  Take Back Our Tech
5:17
#TBOT 23: KYC for Your Phone, New ReCAPTCHA, UK Digital ID, Decentralized Social Media - NOSTR
Your weekly tech update!
  Take Back Our Tech
28:23
How To Opt Out of the Digital Prison - Hakeem Anwar | Ep. 137
Hakeem Anwar is a software engineer with over 20 years in tech, and the founder and CEO of Above Phone, a conscious technology company building open…
Published on You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson  
1:18:32
🌐 A Community-Owned Future
In my interview with Web3 Privacy Academy, I laid out what I actually want to see going forward…
  Take Back Our Tech
1:04
From Surveillance to Thought Control: Time to Reclaim Your Tech
I talked with Jon from Business Reform about where we are heading.
  Take Back Our Tech
6:41
🌱 Build In-Person Networks
I was just talking with Web3 Privacy Academy about how your network is everything right now.
  Take Back Our Tech
0:58
Why Memory Exploits Cause So Many Vulnerabilities
Most phone vulnerabilities stem from memory exploits.
  Take Back Our Tech
3:16
© 2026 Take Back Our Tech · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture