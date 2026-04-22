2027: Age Verification at the Core

I recently spoke with Jon Padfield on Business Reform about California’s upcoming law requiring age verification at the operating system level. Starting in 2027, Apple and Microsoft devices may require an “age signal” using biometrics, government ID, or even credit cards.

It’s not just apps or websites, they’ve gotten it down to the device level. What does that mean for the future of privacy?

Watch the full interview

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