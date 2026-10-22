40% of America’s Power For What?

On Manova we got into what all this AI compute is actually being built for.



I don’t buy that consumers are going to use it all. Planned AI data centers could demand around 200 GW, roughly 40% of today’s U.S. power supply, while AI is increasingly being framed as national-security infrastructure in a race with China.



So if this is an AI arms race, why are our power bills, water supplies, and communities footing the bill?



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