40% of America’s Power For What?

On Manova we got into what all this AI compute is actually being built for.
I don’t buy that consumers are going to use it all. Planned AI data centers could demand around 200 GW, roughly 40% of today’s U.S. power supply, while AI is increasingly being framed as national-security infrastructure in a race with China.
So if this is an AI arms race, why are our power bills, water supplies, and communities footing the bill?
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