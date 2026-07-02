AI Needs More Power. Your Neighborhood Might Pay for It.

To meet AI’s power demands, companies propose building their own power plants. But can they really stay independent of the grid? If it’s powering a data center or powering your neighborhood, which will take priority? We can see clear examples of communities who are being told there is just not enough power for them.

🪧 Watch the full interview here

🗺️ Get the truth about data centers

Above Share is included in Above Suite. Purchase Above Suite with any new Above Phone or Above Book or purchase it and start using our tools on your current devices!

Learn More!