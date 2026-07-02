Take Back Our Tech

Take Back Our Tech

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AI Needs More Power. Your Neighborhood Might Pay for It.

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Take Back Our Tech
Jul 02, 2026

To meet AI’s power demands, companies propose building their own power plants. But can they really stay independent of the grid? If it’s powering a data center or powering your neighborhood, which will take priority? We can see clear examples of communities who are being told there is just not enough power for them.

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