Contributing to the Demand of AI Data Centers

Talking with TD from the Fearless Podcast, I brought up an uncomfortable contradiction: AI is being baked into the phones, laptops, browsers, and apps people already use, even when they never went looking for it.



Start by turning off what you can. And if you want to go further, use devices that give you control over what gets installed in the first place.



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