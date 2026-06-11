Take Back Our Tech

Take Back Our Tech

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Data Centers and the Heat Island Effect

Take Back Our Tech's avatar
Take Back Our Tech
Jun 11, 2026

With Seth Holehouse, we unpacked how AI data centers literally raise local temperatures. In some areas, surface heat spikes by several degrees, all thanks to these operations.

Together we can organize, there is hope if we take action. There is so much power in community.

📺 Watch full interview here

💧 Get the truth about data centers

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