Digital Embassies: Who Controls the Compute?

I spoke with Hrvoje Morić from Geopolitics and Empire about a bigger question behind the AI data-center boom: what happens when countries without their own infrastructure become dependent on foreign compute?
We get into “digital embassies,” digital ID, surveillance, cashless systems and why building alternatives outside that infrastructure may become increasingly important.
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