Drones at the World Cup: The Surveillance You Didn’t See

As the World Cup comes to an end, it’s brought more than just soccer—it’s ushered in huge anti-drone operations. SentryCS, used in 70% of host cities, can identify drones in seconds and take them over. The World Cup might be ending, but this tech isn’t going anywhere.

This is a segment from #TBOT Show Episode 24. Watch here:

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