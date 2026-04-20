How a Zero-Day Attack Targeted an Activist

This story of an activist in the UAE shows the sophistication of zero-day exploits. After jail time and surveillance, he received a Pegasus link disguised as info on detainees. Instead of clicking, he sent it to Citizen Lab. They revealed Pegasus could access cameras, calls, and location. These zero-days are rare and costly, reserved for high-value targets. Stay vigilant—awareness matters!

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