The Future of Messaging is Here

This week’s Solution of the Week is SimpleX, a privacy-first messaging platform that lets you stay connected without relying on big tech.

As we continue moving our community toward more privacy-respecting tools, we’ve launched both a TBOT Community Group where members can connect, ask questions, and share ideas, and a TBOT Channel for announcements.

In this video, I explain why we’re making the move, what makes SimpleX different, and how to get started.

If you’re ready to take another step toward reclaiming your digital independence, we’d love to have you join us.

💬 Join the SimpleX TBOT Community Group

📢 Join the SimpleX TBOT Channel

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This is a segment from #TBOT Show Episode 24. Watch the full episode here:

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