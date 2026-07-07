Is There a Real Alternative to Big Tech?

On the Union of the Unwanted, we debated whether regional mesh networks, privacy-first phones like Above Phone, and decentralized tools could offer a real alternative to centralized systems.
Could embracing these technologies actually shift the balance of power?
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The Above Phone Pixel 10 is here!
We’re excited to introduce four powerful new phones to the Above Phone lineup!
Powered by GrapheneOS and fully de-Googled, the Above Phone Pixel 10 is carefully configured to make everyday communication, browsing, and data storage simpler, safer, and more efficient.