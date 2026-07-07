Is There a Real Alternative to Big Tech?

On the Union of the Unwanted, we debated whether regional mesh networks, privacy-first phones like Above Phone, and decentralized tools could offer a real alternative to centralized systems.

Could embracing these technologies actually shift the balance of power?

🪧 Watch the full episode here

The Above Phone Pixel 10 is here!

We’re excited to introduce four powerful new phones to the Above Phone lineup!

Powered by GrapheneOS and fully de-Googled, the Above Phone Pixel 10 is carefully configured to make everyday communication, browsing, and data storage simpler, safer, and more efficient.

Shop Pixel 10 today!