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Bio-Surveillance

Is wearable technology creating an internet of bodies?
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Take Back Our Tech

In our latest #TBOT interview, I sat down with Dr. Andrew Kaufman, a medical researcher who has firsthand experience with wearable biosensor technology. That experience gives him a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding Internet of Bodies and the risks that come with connecting our bodies to the internet.

“Gather the data first, and ask questions later” seems to be the modus operandi of the big tech companies steering the wearable industry, Andrew and I discuss how this fits into brainwave decoding, wearable biosensors, digital IDs, biometric surveillance, AI, and the growing push to gather massive amounts of personal data.

How much of your health data are you willing to give away for convenience?

More from our guest:

https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/

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