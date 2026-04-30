Take Back Our Tech

Take Back Our Tech

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Larry Ellison, Media Power, and the AI Overwatch

Take Back Our Tech's avatar
Take Back Our Tech
Apr 30, 2026

On Business Reform, we discussed Larry Ellison’s vision for AI-driven surveillance and what it could mean for society. Did you know that he also has a significant influence over a major segment of mainstream media in the United States?

This isn’t only a surveillance issue. It’s a war for our minds.

Watch the full interview

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