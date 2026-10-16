Take Back Our Tech

Take Back Our Tech

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Less Screen Time, Better Outcomes

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Take Back Our Tech

Two large studies found something worth paying attention to: limited phone use may have some benefits, but once usage climbs past a certain point, the outcomes start getting worse.

For students, more time on social media, gaming, and browsing was associated with lower math scores after that threshold. Another study of 40,000 adolescents found a similar “Goldilocks” pattern across stress, sleep, depression, and other measures.

This clip is from our webinar, Breaking Out of Tech Addiction.

Do you limit your screen time?

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