Take Back Our Tech

Take Back Our Tech

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Privacy Is Freedom

Take Back Our Tech's avatar
Take Back Our Tech
Apr 27, 2026

At some point, you have to take responsibility for what you’re putting out there. For some people, this is life or death.

I’m looking ahead to 2027, where digital ID starts becoming a requirement for businesses across the EU and beyond. That’s not just policy. That’s infrastructure for control.

So the answer is alternatives. Alternative software, alternative businesses, and bringing things back in person where possible.

Privacy is everything.

🪧 Watch the full interview here

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