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Privacy Without the Hassle: Why Above Phone Stands Out

Take Back Our Tech's avatar
Take Back Our Tech
May 05, 2026

In this clip with Jon from Business Reform, I explain why Above Phone exists and who it’s for. While some people can install GrapheneOS themselves, most people don’t have the time or technical knowledge. That’s where Above Phone comes in.

A de-Googled experience, no big tech connections, no ads, and privacy built in from day one. It’s about making privacy simple and accessible.

Watch the full interview

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Privacy phones aren’t just alternatives—they’re better than big tech.

With Above Phone, you’ll unlock features and freedom you didn’t even know existed.

  • Works with any cell service (and even over WiFi with an internet phone)

  • Download the apps you love (private app stores)

  • Have complete control over your app permissions

Learn more!

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