Surveillance in Schools—Who’s Watching?

In my interview with Dr. Trozzi, we uncovered how billions in school funding led to widespread student surveillance and the risks are real.

🎥 Watch the full interview here

Privacy phones aren’t just alternatives—they’re better than big tech.

With Above Phone, you’ll unlock features and freedom you didn’t even know existed.

Works with any cell service (and even over WiFi with an internet phone)

Download the apps you love (private app stores)

Have complete control over your app permissions

Learn more!