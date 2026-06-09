Take Back Our Tech

Take Back Our Tech

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Surveillance in Schools—Who’s Watching?

Take Back Our Tech's avatar
Take Back Our Tech
Jun 09, 2026

In my interview with Dr. Trozzi, we uncovered how billions in school funding led to widespread student surveillance and the risks are real.

🎥 Watch the full interview here

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