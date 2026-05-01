Taking Control: How to Check If Your Phone Was Targeted

You can face these threats head-on. Whether iOS or Android, tools like MVT let you back up your messages and apps, and check for Pegasus indicators. On Android, you’ll spot malicious apps or logs. By running these checks, you empower yourself to call out these actors. Don’t just rely on big tech—take action and keep your phone in your hands.

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Privacy phones aren’t just alternatives—they’re better than big tech.

With Above Phone, you’ll unlock features and freedom you didn’t even know existed.

Works with any cell service (and even over WiFi with an internet phone)

Download the apps you love (private app stores)

Have complete control over your app permissions

Learn more!