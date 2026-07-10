Did you know that Above—the company behind privacy‑first products such as the Above Phone and Above Book—is a sister organization of Take Back Our Tech? Above’s CEO, Hakeem Anwar, founded #TakeBackOurTech and hosts the #TBOT show.

Above’s Substack has been quiet, but we’re breathing new life into it ahead of the release of our AI data center report. And we want to invite you, the Take Back Our Tech community, to join!

Above Substack

At Take Back Our Tech we focus on solutions—privacy tools, open‑source projects, decentralized platforms, and practical steps to lessen our reliance on big tech and take action.

Above makes it easy to take action with things like:

Ready-To-Go Devices—No setup needed, private devices like the Above Phone and Above Book

Alternative Internet Services—Email, calendar, chat, and more through Above Suite, and cell service through Above DataSIM

Education—A free call with each device, a collection of free webinars, and privacy guides

What to Expect on the Above Substack

In-depth articles on the state of private tech

Clips from our educational webinars

Hands-on product tutorials & demos

Open-source tool reviews

Inspiring tech transformations from our community

If you follow TBOT because you care about protecting your privacy, reclaiming your technology, and building a freer future, you’ll want to follow Above, too.

Follow the Above Substack here: