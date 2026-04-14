Take Back Our Tech

Take Back Our Tech

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The Hidden Pitfalls of Google Maps for Businesses

Take Back Our Tech's avatar
Take Back Our Tech
Apr 14, 2026

Did you know that competitors can manipulate business locations on Google Maps? From misplaced pins to paid prioritization, big tech can influence how customers find you. Discover why open-source maps are the way forward for true control and privacy.

👉 Watch the full webinar here

Privacy phones aren’t just alternatives—they’re better than big tech.

With Above Phone, you’ll unlock features and freedom you didn’t even know existed.

  • Works with any cell service (and even over WiFi with an internet phone)

  • Download the apps you love (private app stores)

  • Have complete control over your app permissions

Learn more!

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