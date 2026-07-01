Take Back Our Tech

Take Back Our Tech

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

The Part We Play in Our Ecosystem

Take Back Our Tech's avatar
Take Back Our Tech
Jul 01, 2026

What if the growing strain on resources makes us more aware of our environmental impact?

On the Union of the Unwanted, we reflected on how crises can sometimes force us to pay closer attention to the systems we depend on and our relationship with the environment.

🪧 Watch the full episode here

🗺️ Get the truth about data centers

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Above Share is included in Above Suite. Purchase Above Suite with any new Above Phone or Above Book or purchase it and start using our tools on your current devices!

Learn More!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Take Back Our Tech · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture