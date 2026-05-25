The Power of Saying No

I recently talked about habits with Web3 Privacy Academy.
A really important habit to build is saying no.
At the grocery store. Rewards card? Phone number? No. I don’t have one. I don’t even have a phone.
They’re trained to ask. You have to be ready to push back.
It’s about setting boundaries.
🪧Watch the full interview here
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We’re excited to introduce four powerful new phones to the Above Phone lineup!
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