The Power of Saying No

I recently talked about habits with Web3 Privacy Academy.

A really important habit to build is saying no.

At the grocery store. Rewards card? Phone number? No. I don’t have one. I don’t even have a phone.

They’re trained to ask. You have to be ready to push back.

It’s about setting boundaries.

🪧Watch the full interview here

The Above Phone Pixel 10 is here!

We’re excited to introduce four powerful new phones to the Above Phone lineup!

Powered by GrapheneOS and fully de-Googled, the Above Phone Pixel 10 is carefully configured to make everyday communication, browsing, and data storage simpler, safer, and more efficient.

Shop Pixel 10 today!