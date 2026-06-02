Take Back Our Tech

Take Back Our Tech

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⚡️ The Risk of Draining Aquifers for Data Centers

Take Back Our Tech's avatar
Take Back Our Tech
Jun 02, 2026

In my discussion with Seth Holehouse, we examined the threat of depleted aquifers. When data centers pull millions of gallons, it risks wells, farms, and entire ecosystems.

📺 Watch full interview here

💧 Get the truth about data centers

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