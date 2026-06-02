⚡️ The Risk of Draining Aquifers for Data Centers

In my discussion with Seth Holehouse, we examined the threat of depleted aquifers. When data centers pull millions of gallons, it risks wells, farms, and entire ecosystems.

📺 Watch full interview here

💧 Get the truth about data centers

The Above Phone Pixel 10 is here!

We’re excited to introduce four powerful new phones to the Above Phone lineup!

Powered by GrapheneOS and fully de-Googled, the Above Phone Pixel 10 is carefully configured to make everyday communication, browsing, and data storage simpler, safer, and more efficient.

Shop Pixel 10 today!