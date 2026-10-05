The Social Media Self-Image Feedback Loop

Social media gives us endless opportunities to compare ourselves to other people and that constant comparison may be changing how we see ourselves.



One study found that heavier social media use among young people was associated with more body dysmorphia, with image-based Instagram and Tiktok standing out.



And it’s not just posting. Passive scrolling and constantly watching other people’s lives may actually be more closely tied to negative self-image than creating content yourself.



That feedback loop between comparison, appearance, and self-esteem is one of the patterns we explore in our webinar Breaking Out of Tech Addiction.



Do you think social media has changed the way people see themselves?

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