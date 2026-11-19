Recently on the Fearless Podcast with TD, I talked about Northern Virginia’s massive concentration of AI data centers and the roughly 4,000 diesel backup generators sitting behind them.



They barely run now. But in a prolonged grid emergency, researchers estimate pollution could jump 10–20x.



Add in the extra heat these facilities can create, and the health risks start stacking fast.



📺 Watch the full episode

Above Share is included in Above Suite. Purchase Above Suite with any new Above Phone or Above Book or purchase it and start using our tools on your current devices!

Learn More!