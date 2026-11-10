What If a Data Center Sounds Like a Helicopter Outside Your House?

Tom-Oliver Regenauer and I dug into the noise coming from AI data centers, many being built close to people’s homes.
Residents living near the DataOne USA facility in New Jersey described the constant industrial sound as “a helicopter hovering” or giant airport fans.
Imagine trying to sleep with that every night.
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