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What If a Data Center Sounds Like a Helicopter Outside Your House?

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Take Back Our Tech

Tom-Oliver Regenauer and I dug into the noise coming from AI data centers, many being built close to people’s homes.

Residents living near the DataOne USA facility in New Jersey described the constant industrial sound as “a helicopter hovering” or giant airport fans.

Imagine trying to sleep with that every night.

📺 Watch the full episode

Read the full report here:

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