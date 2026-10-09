What If We Built Our Own Internet Infrastructure?

Oto Gomes asked me what my ideal tech future looks like.

I see small communities running their own servers for email, files, video calls, even local AI instead of depending on giant centralized platforms for everything.



This future is attainable and it’s up to us to create it.



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The Above Phone Pixel 10 is here!

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