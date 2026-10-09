Take Back Our Tech

Take Back Our Tech

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What If We Built Our Own Internet Infrastructure?

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Take Back Our Tech

Oto Gomes asked me what my ideal tech future looks like.

I see small communities running their own servers for email, files, video calls, even local AI instead of depending on giant centralized platforms for everything.

This future is attainable and it’s up to us to create it.

📺 Watch the full episode

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