⚠️ What to do if private cryptocurrency is outlawed — FOSS War Room

At the Parallel Society 2026 “FOSS War Room,” we war‑gamed five imminent tech‑freedom disasters and gathered the sharpest minds to sketch real‑world solutions.

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Scenario: Within six months, possession of privacy coins (Monero, DarkFi) and mixer services will become a punishable offense under new FINCEN regulations.

▶️ Watch the mastermind to get solutions



Check out these privacy projects:

https://logos.co/| https://dark.fi/

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