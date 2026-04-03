What to Use Instead of Calls and Texts

Standard calls and texts aren’t private—records can be logged for years. Instead, use encrypted, internet-based tools like XMPP for messages and Above’s Jitsi for calls. Take control of your communication privacy.

👉 Watch the full webinar here: https://above.sh/TxKahy

Privacy phones aren’t just alternatives—they’re better than big tech.

With Above Phone, you’ll unlock features and freedom you didn’t even know existed.

Works with any cell service (and even over WiFi with an internet phone)

Download the apps you love (private app stores)

Have complete control over your app permissions

Learn more!