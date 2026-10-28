When Every Database Becomes One Database

I told Oto Gomes why I see platforms like Palantir as a new surveillance paradigm: separate pieces of information—your car, property, relationships, location—can be connected into one investigative picture.



Privacy changes dramatically when the question isn’t what one database knows about you, but what happens when all of them start talking to each other.



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Privacy phones aren’t just alternatives—they’re better than big tech.

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