Tom-Oliver Regenauer from Manova asked me what actually separates today’s AI data centers from the infrastructure that powered the old internet.



The difference is scale. We’re now seeing individual AI projects planned with power demands comparable to, or larger than, entire global data-center fleets from only a few years ago.



That’s why we’ve started talking about gigascale.



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