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Who Actually Pays for the AI Data Center Boom?

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Take Back Our Tech

In a recent conversation with with Jerm Warfare, we got into another force driving the AI buildout: tax incentives.

AI data center projects can benefit from federal write-offs on qualifying equipment, plus major state and local tax breaks. Meanwhile, the power infrastructure needed to support the boom still has to be paid for somewhere.

Guess who gets the utility bill…

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