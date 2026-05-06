Why Memory Exploits Cause So Many Vulnerabilities

Most phone vulnerabilities stem from memory exploits. Imagine memory like storage rooms—if an app overflows its space or returns after claiming it’s done, it can corrupt other data. That’s what leads to breaches. This is why secure systems obsess over memory management—like Above Phone with GrapheneOS. Every layer of protection matters.

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