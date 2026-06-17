Take Back Our Tech

Take Back Our Tech

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Why Phone Privacy Matters More Than Ever

Take Back Our Tech's avatar
Take Back Our Tech
Jun 17, 2026

Mark Devlin and I break down why phone security is a critical conversation today. People are waking up to constant tracking, but the solution is real: Above Phone. Without big tech ties, it gives you a transparent, open-source device, no hidden spying, just a phone that works on your terms.

Watch the full interview

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