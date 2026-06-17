Why Phone Privacy Matters More Than Ever

Mark Devlin and I break down why phone security is a critical conversation today. People are waking up to constant tracking, but the solution is real: Above Phone. Without big tech ties, it gives you a transparent, open-source device, no hidden spying, just a phone that works on your terms.

Watch the full interview

The Above Phone Pixel 10 is here!

We’re excited to introduce four powerful new phones to the Above Phone lineup!

Powered by GrapheneOS and fully de-Googled, the Above Phone Pixel 10 is carefully configured to make everyday communication, browsing, and data storage simpler, safer, and more efficient.

Shop Pixel 10 today!