Why Phone Privacy Matters More Than Ever

Mark Devlin and I break down why phone security is a critical conversation today. People are waking up to constant tracking, but the solution is real: Above Phone. Without big tech ties, it gives you a transparent, open-source device, no hidden spying, just a phone that works on your terms.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Above Phone Pixel 10 is here!
We’re excited to introduce four powerful new phones to the Above Phone lineup!
Powered by GrapheneOS and fully de-Googled, the Above Phone Pixel 10 is carefully configured to make everyday communication, browsing, and data storage simpler, safer, and more efficient.