Let's use technology that doesn't use us. We are an educational movement & community. Together we'll learn about friendly technology and how to use it effectively across many areas. Desktop, web, mobile, hardware, communications, and much more!
By Hakeem
· Over 3,000 subscribers
“Hakeem and the Above Phone team are making strides in simplifying the escape from the surveillance state, offering valuable tips, tricks, and products that help the average person navigate this process more smoothly.
”...”