Let’s use technology that doesn’t use us.

Technology and its users (us) are under threat of being surveilled and controlled by malicious forces. A shocking 90% of the current population rely on abusive software services and companies to communicate who then analyze, monetize, and sterilize our thoughts, words, and ideas.

Take Back Our Tech is here to help. We’re an educational movement and community. Together, we'll learn about friendly technology and how to use it effectively across many areas, including desktop, web, mobile, hardware, communications, and much more!

When we are successful at connecting conscious users with friendly developers, technologists, and companies, it creates a thriving ecosystem where technology can be used as a force for good. When this ecosystem grows large enough, it will starve abusive organizations and their attempts to surveil and control their users.

This leaves us to create a better world where our digital exchange and actions are in alignment with how we choose to live, upholding individual freedom, peace, and collaboration.

In addition to Substack, we post our content on various platforms. Follow us using the links below.

Twitter/X: https://x.com/takebackourtech

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/takebackourtech

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/takebackourtech_chat

Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@takebackourtech:f

Hive Channel: https://peakd.com/@takebackourtech

Flote Channel: https://flote.app/user/TakeBackOurTech



Our connection is sacred,

#TakeBackOurTech







#TBOT Substsack Contributors:

Hakeem Anwar is a technologist, activist, educator, and entrepreneur who dropped his corporate career to work on meaningful social movements. He is a core member of the Freedom Cell Network and co-producer of The Greater Reset.

He’s helped grow both of these movements to tens of thousands of people while protecting the privacy of their users. Since then, he has been educating and assisting others by launching #TakeBackOurTech, a free educational initiative that teaches people to use friendly, open, and transparent technologies across computers, phones, browsers, health considerations, and much more.

He also co-founded Above Phone, a complete privacy phone solution that combines secure hardware, an open-source operating system, and cutting-edge privacy services. Above Phone now offers laptops, tablets, a data eSIM, a secure privacy suite, and more!