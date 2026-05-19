TBOT 23: KYC for Your Phone, New ReCAPTCHA, UK Digital ID, Decentralized Social Media - NOSTR

Tonight, the FCC, Google, and the UK Government make big moves against private and free technology. The hits don’t stop — keep ’em coming, and we’ll keep the solutions coming on #TBOT.
Bye Bye Burner Phones?: A new FCC rule threatens to end phone anonyminity by demanding IDs when getting a phone number. Why? To stop robocalls. What its probably going to do; destroy privacy and put millions at risk of data theft. We only have 7 days to comment, so let’s look at their featherbrained reasoning and strategize a push back.
reCAPTCHA Hypocrisy: Google’s new reCAPTCHA was just pushed to 14 million websites. This new version uses a QR code that must be scanned by your phone. The bombshell? It works on iPhones but not de-googled phones. Don’t worry - there’s a workaround, watch for more.
UK Digital ID to Work: The King and UK government are moving forward with Digital ID even after public outcry and a petition. Is it still going to be required to work? Yes, in a way. And more than that, the UK government is asking how they can make you love it even more.
Decentralized Social Media with Nostr: I tried a new social media platform and liked it. Nostr is a protocol, not a platform and it shines at social media. I’ll give you the download and we’ll play around with a popular client for today’s solution.
AI Data Center Report Update: Hakeem’s new site and report to help people track data centers is almost ready, we’ll give you a sneak peek of what you can expect — and a humble request for your help.
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The Above Phone Pixel 10 is here!
We’re excited to introduce four powerful new phones to the Above Phone lineup!
Powered by GrapheneOS and fully de-Googled, the Above Phone Pixel 10 is carefully configured to make everyday communication, browsing, and data storage simpler, safer, and more efficient.