The One-Click Exploit: A Journalist’s Close Call

A Mexican journalist reporting on political scandal received a wave of fake texts: a Facebook warning, a TV headline, even a debt notice. All were traps to deliver Pegasus spyware. They’ll use any tactic to make you click. The takeaway: Never click links from texts—get to the page another way. Stay alert.

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Privacy phones aren’t just alternatives—they’re better than big tech.

With Above Phone, you’ll unlock features and freedom you didn’t even know existed.

Works with any cell service (and even over WiFi with an internet phone)

Download the apps you love (private app stores)

Have complete control over your app permissions

Learn more!