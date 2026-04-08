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The One-Click Exploit: A Journalist’s Close Call

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Take Back Our Tech
Apr 08, 2026

A Mexican journalist reporting on political scandal received a wave of fake texts: a Facebook warning, a TV headline, even a debt notice. All were traps to deliver Pegasus spyware. They’ll use any tactic to make you click. The takeaway: Never click links from texts—get to the page another way. Stay alert.

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