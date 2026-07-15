Escaping Big Tech

Leaving big tech’s ecosystem will take some adjustment but our freedom is worth fighting for. I explored with Jimmy Dore why some refuse to sell out, and how personal choices can break the cycle. Could you make the switch?
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