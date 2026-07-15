Take Back Our Tech

Take Back Our Tech

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Escaping Big Tech

Take Back Our Tech's avatar
Take Back Our Tech
Jul 15, 2026

Leaving big tech’s ecosystem will take some adjustment but our freedom is worth fighting for. I explored with Jimmy Dore why some refuse to sell out, and how personal choices can break the cycle. Could you make the switch?

🪧 Watch the full interview

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber

Above Share is included in Above Suite. Purchase Above Suite with any new Above Phone or Above Book or purchase it and start using our tools on your current devices!

Learn More!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Take Back Our Tech · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture