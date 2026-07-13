A Wake-Up Call for Everyone

The data center issue can be overwhelming because it’s threatening so much but the fact that it’s bringing communities together, political labels aside, is a pretty cool thing. As a community, we can change the course of future of data centers in our area, other towns have done it.

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