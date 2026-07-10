Take Back Our Tech

Take Back Our Tech

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Data Centers or High-Speed Rail?

Take Back Our Tech's avatar
Take Back Our Tech
Jul 10, 2026

In 2025, $2.5 trillion went into AI data centers, enough to fund national infrastructure projects. Instead, these centers are popping up and using up to 25% of local power. How does your area compare?

🪧 Watch the full interview here

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