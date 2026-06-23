TBOT 24: FIFA Drone Surveillance, Telegram Deanonymized, UK & CA Laws, SimpleX Chat

Here are this week’s stories:
FIFA Cup Monitored by Drones: Anti-drone tech is being used in 11 major cities for the FIFA worldcup. We’re talking anti-drone surveillance, drone first responders, and interceptor drones that fly at incredible speeds.
Telegram’s Deanonymization Risk: A new security paper indicates that Telegram has been sending unique device keys over the internet completely unencryped. This was the last straw for me. I’m moving platforms.
UK & CA Laws: The UK just put out a new fact sheet on their Social Media laws for under 16 year olds, and Canada just put out the most aggressive expansion of police powers we’ve seen.
SimpleX Chat: Can this peer to peer messenger replace Telegram? Let’s find out with our solution for the week.
🪄 We aim for our show to be well-researched, well-informed and focused on the most impactful stories while being concise.
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