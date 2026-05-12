🌐 A Community-Owned Future

In my interview with Web3 Privacy Academy, I laid out what I actually want to see going forward…

Communities that are responsible for their own infrastructure.

Running their own email. Their own video calls. Everyone contributing to keep it running.

All on Linux. De-Googled phones. Maybe even Linux phones.

And for the internet, we may need something completely different. Mesh networks. Reticulum. Something we control.

As long as I can stay connected to my community, that’s what matters.

🪧Watch the full interview here

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