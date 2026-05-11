From Surveillance to Thought Control: Time to Reclaim Your Tech

I talked with Jon from Business Reform about where we are heading. From unified surveillance networks to emotion recognition and even brain-computer interfaces, the next phase of privacy challenges may go beyond behavior and into thought monitoring.
But there’s still hope. Building local communities, choosing alternatives, and creating peer-to-peer networks can help us reclaim control.
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The Above Phone Pixel 10 is here!
We’re excited to introduce four powerful new phones to the Above Phone lineup!
Powered by GrapheneOS and fully de-Googled, the Above Phone Pixel 10 is carefully configured to make everyday communication, browsing, and data storage simpler, safer, and more efficient.