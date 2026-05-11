Take Back Our Tech

Take Back Our Tech

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

From Surveillance to Thought Control: Time to Reclaim Your Tech

Take Back Our Tech's avatar
Take Back Our Tech
May 11, 2026

I talked with Jon from Business Reform about where we are heading. From unified surveillance networks to emotion recognition and even brain-computer interfaces, the next phase of privacy challenges may go beyond behavior and into thought monitoring.

But there’s still hope. Building local communities, choosing alternatives, and creating peer-to-peer networks can help us reclaim control.

Watch the full interview

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

The Above Phone Pixel 10 is here!

We’re excited to introduce four powerful new phones to the Above Phone lineup!

Powered by GrapheneOS and fully de-Googled, the Above Phone Pixel 10 is carefully configured to make everyday communication, browsing, and data storage simpler, safer, and more efficient.

Shop Pixel 10 today!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Take Back Our Tech · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture