From Surveillance to Thought Control: Time to Reclaim Your Tech

I talked with Jon from Business Reform about where we are heading. From unified surveillance networks to emotion recognition and even brain-computer interfaces, the next phase of privacy challenges may go beyond behavior and into thought monitoring.

But there’s still hope. Building local communities, choosing alternatives, and creating peer-to-peer networks can help us reclaim control.

Watch the full interview

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