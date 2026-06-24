Are We Powerless Against the Digital ID Future?

Mark Devlin and I discuss whether we can avoid a digital ID-dominated future or if we’re left with damage control. The momentum, money, and coordination behind AI and digital ID is massive, and the best move may be self-reliance. Can you source your essentials locally? It might not be a permanent fix, but staying connected to your community could make all the difference.
Check out my Digital ID report to learn more: abovephone.com/digital
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The Above Phone Pixel 10 is here!
We’re excited to introduce four powerful new phones to the Above Phone lineup!
Powered by GrapheneOS and fully de-Googled, the Above Phone Pixel 10 is carefully configured to make everyday communication, browsing, and data storage simpler, safer, and more efficient.