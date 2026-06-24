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Are We Powerless Against the Digital ID Future?

Take Back Our Tech's avatar
Take Back Our Tech
Jun 24, 2026

Mark Devlin and I discuss whether we can avoid a digital ID-dominated future or if we’re left with damage control. The momentum, money, and coordination behind AI and digital ID is massive, and the best move may be self-reliance. Can you source your essentials locally? It might not be a permanent fix, but staying connected to your community could make all the difference.

Check out my Digital ID report to learn more: abovephone.com/digital

Watch the full interview

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