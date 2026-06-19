AI Power Demand

With 10% of U.S. power already going to data centers, and more planned, the strain on the grid is already a problem. Are we really prepared for AI to consume 40% of our power grid?

🪧 Watch the full interview

🗺️ Get the truth about data centers

Privacy phones aren’t just alternatives—they’re better than big tech.

With Above Phone, you’ll unlock features and freedom you didn’t even know existed.

Works with any cell service (and even over WiFi with an internet phone)

Download the apps you love (private app stores)

Have complete control over your app permissions

Learn more!