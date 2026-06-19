Take Back Our Tech

Take Back Our Tech

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AI Power Demand

Take Back Our Tech's avatar
Take Back Our Tech
Jun 19, 2026

With 10% of U.S. power already going to data centers, and more planned, the strain on the grid is already a problem. Are we really prepared for AI to consume 40% of our power grid?

🪧 Watch the full interview

🗺️ Get the truth about data centers

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