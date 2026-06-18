Take Back Our Tech

Take Back Our Tech

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Why the Rush on Data Centers?

Take Back Our Tech's avatar
Take Back Our Tech
Jun 18, 2026

In my chat with Charlie Robinson on Macroaggressions, we exposed how data centers push through approvals fast, often before residents know. Sneaky rezoning tricks mean once they’re in it’s too late, so awareness is key.

📺 Watch full interview here

💧 Get the truth about data centers

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