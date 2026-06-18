Why the Rush on Data Centers?

In my chat with Charlie Robinson on Macroaggressions, we exposed how data centers push through approvals fast, often before residents know. Sneaky rezoning tricks mean once they’re in it’s too late, so awareness is key.

📺 Watch full interview here

💧 Get the truth about data centers

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