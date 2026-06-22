Take Back Our Tech

Take Back Our Tech

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Finding the Patterns

Take Back Our Tech's avatar
Take Back Our Tech
Jun 22, 2026

Data centers need massive power and water. In this conversation with Charlie Robinson, I broke down how the map can help communities spot patterns early and organize before it’s too late.

📺 Watch full interview here

💧 Get the truth about data centers

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