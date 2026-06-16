Data Center Loopholes and Local Harm

Mike, Todd and I discussed how some projects exploit loopholes, like permitting gas turbines one by one. But communities can demand accountability.

Have you felt it necessary to get involved in your local community surrounding this issue?

📺 Watch the full interview

🌐 Explore the map to take action

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