San Marcos vs. Data Centers

James and I discussed how the San Marcos community stopped a massive data center twice. Their water, power, and future were on the line. This shows what persistence and awareness can do.

🗺️ Get the truth about data centers

📺 Watch full interview here

Privacy phones aren’t just alternatives—they’re better than big tech.

With Above Phone, you’ll unlock features and freedom you didn’t even know existed.

Works with any cell service (and even over WiFi with an internet phone)

Download the apps you love (private app stores)

Have complete control over your app permissions

Learn more!